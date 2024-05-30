'A sense of normal': Portage partners with moving company to clean tornado debris

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage partnered with a local moving company to clean up debris from the tornado that hit earlier this month.

Starting Wednesday, city crews and College Hunks Hauling Junk workers picked up remnants lefts from May 7 — a day residents will never forget.

"Things that we knew that we had is no longer there," said Mark Mowery who has lived in the city for more than 30 years. "When you're a part of it, it's like you're in a war zone."

Mowery says since 8 a.m. he has seen crews cleaning piles big and small. As a four-time cancer survivor with a spine condition that limits his movement, he says he's grateful for the help.

According to Rodriguez Russell, director of Public Works, the goal is to have things cleaned up by the middle of June. He says between this week and next, they will prioritize cleaning large piles. Starting June 10, the plan is to circle back to affected areas and clear smaller piles.

City of Portage Portage partners with local moving company to clean tornado debris.

"Once they see this start going on, it really makes them feel a big relief and we can get back to a sense of normal," Russell told FOX 17.

Portage residents can click here to view the Tornado Debris Pickup Map or use the address locator tool to learn their collection dates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube