Family of Brendan Santo donates $10K to Oxford therapy dog program

OXFORD, Mich. — Brendan Santo’s family is showing support for Oxford Community Schools with a $10,000 donation to their therapy dog program.

This comes days after search crews possibly discovered the missing GVSU student’s body in the Red Cedar River.

Following the shooting that took the lives of four Oxford High School students and injured seven others in late November, educators and community members organized a fundraiser to train therapy dogs to help students readjust, according to this GoFundMe page.

A member of Santo’s family is listed as the fundraiser’s top donor at time of writing.

