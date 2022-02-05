Deadly fires up 150% in Michigan; fire officials share safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire prevention inspectors are worried because 20 people have died in fires across Michigan…in 16 different fires.

“Our group, the Michigan Fire Inspection Society, is very concerned what you're doing in your home," says Lt. Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

Space heaters need to be used properly. Using the oven to heat a home should never be something people consider.

“This is a very bad idea,” says Smith. “It's very dangerous. You can experience a fire, or even have a carbon monoxide event.”

Even if you don't live in an area with fire prevention programming, that's where inspectors worry the most. GRFD has what you need to know to stop this rising, deadly statistic.

“People need to be paying attention to what they're doing when they're not home,” says Smith.

It’s especially concerning ahead of cold weather this weekend.

GRFD adds those outdoor propane heaters that became so popular during the pandemic must be used properly and kept away from your home.

