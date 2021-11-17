Dana Nessel calls for improved federal response against PFAS

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling for expedited efforts from the U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works (EPW) to strengthen federal health policies on PFAS.

Nessel and 18 other attorneys general drafted a letter stressing the impacts of PFAS and the congressional response needed to mitigate health risks, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

“We are already hard at work in Michigan investigating and addressing PFAS contamination,” says Nessel. “But our efforts here in Michigan will be strengthened by congressional action to regulate these harmful chemicals and fund needed research and study of their effects.”

We’re told the letter urges the following to happen on the federal level:

Carry out swift cleanup of PFAS.

Label PFAS as “hazardous air pollutants” in the Clean Air Act.

Ban unsafe burning of PFAS.

Institute drinking water standards.

Allocate funds to help reduce PFAS levels in public areas.

Allocate funds to help states respond to PFAS.

Provide medical screening to those with possible exposure to PFAS.

Ban federal use of firefighting foam containing PFAS.

