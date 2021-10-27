Governor Whitmer limits state purchases of PFAS-laced products with new executive directive

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new executive directive to curb the state government’s purchases of consumer goods that contain PFAS.

The Michigan governor’s office says the directive applies to nonessential items that may contain PFAS. We’re told furniture, carpets and sanitary products are examples of such items.

“PFAS are dangerous, man-made chemicals that pose a threat to our health,” says Governor Whitmer. “We need to lead with science and work together to keep families safe and ensure Michigan continues leading the nation when it comes to protecting people from toxic contaminants.”

Read Executive Directive No. 2021-8 below:

ED 2021-08 by WXMI on Scribd

