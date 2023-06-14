Consumers Energy shuts down 2 coal plants in Bay area

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. — Consumers Energy has closed two Karn coal plants in Michigan as part of an ongoing effort to invest in the state’s clean energy.

The plants were located in the Bay area, the energy service provider says.

The company plans to close all coal plants in Michigan by 2025.

We’re told employees, retirees, community members and the plants’ namesake family attended the ceremony, which included a formal flag lowering.

The plants, established 64 years ago, were named after former Consumers Energy President Dan E. Karn, the company says.

“We are deeply grateful to the hundreds of employees who helped make Karn 1 and 2 an important part of our energy story here in Michigan,” says Senior Vice President of Operations LeeRoy Wells Jr. “The legacy of their work and these plants continues, as it will now serve as a reminder of what we are capable of accomplishing together when we prioritize doing what is right for our customers and for the planet.”

Consumers Energy says it is assessing the plant site alongside local officials to decide on what to do with the land there.

The company adds it is helping plant employees who wish to continue working at Consumers Energy find new jobs as well as support workers who are retiring or seeking work elsewhere.

We’re told two other plants on the site will continue running on oil and natural gas through 2031.

