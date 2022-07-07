Watch Now
Consumers Energy power plants discuss plans to become coal-free by 2025

Consumers Energy aims to produce coal-free energy by 2025
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 07, 2022
Consumers Energy is leading the clean energy transformation in Michigan and across the country, becoming one of the first utilities in the nation to go coal-free.

The energy production company plans to get rid of fossil fuels and coal as a means to produce power by 2025. Between now and 2040, Consumers Energy says this plan will save customers nearly $600 million.

With a lot of discussions this summer about energy supply, Consumers Energy is improving reliability through this plan to ensure everyone can continue to deliver the power customers need, even on the hottest days of the year. To do that, Consumers Energy is purchasing the Covert Generating Station in Van Buren County, a natural gas-fired power plant, to help bridge the gap between coal and when Consumers brings on more solar energy.

Customers can join them in being a force of change, taking small steps to reduce the amount of energy used, which is good for the planet and pocketbooks.

Morning News