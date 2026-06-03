Consumers Energy seeks $456 million electric rate hike from Michigan regulators

MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy has filed a rate case request with the Michigan Public Service Commission seeking to raise electric rates by about $456 million annually.

The filing also includes an additional 12-month surcharge of $25 million, and an additional $52 million over three years for storm restoration expenses and the continuation and expansion of an investment recovery mechanism approved in the last rate case, which was approved in March 2026.

Under the new proposal, Consumers Energy estimates that a home with a monthly electric bill of around $155 would see an increase of about $13, or 9%.

The MPSC has until April 2027 to approve the request, meaning no immediate changes will be coming to customers' electric bills.

The filing caught the attention of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who announced she will be intervening in the case.

"Consumers Energy and DTE keep demanding more and more money, the MPSC continues to reward their incessant demands and the cycle of constant, growing rate hikes are pushing Michigan families and business to the brink," Nessel said.

READ AG NESSEL'S FULL RESPONSE HERE

Since 2020, the MPSC has approved nearly $800 million in rate hikes for Consumers Energy, which sells electricity to about 1.9 million customers across the state.

Consumers Energy does offer flexible options for payment assistance.

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