Consumers Energy puts hundreds of crews on stand-by for severe storms

JACKSON, Mich. — With the threat of severe storms looming over West Michigan for Wednesday and Thursday, Consumers Energy said it will be ready to respond to any power outages.

Michigan's geographically-largest electric utility company announced it has 473 line crews standing by ahead of expected bad weather. 150 of those are Consumers Energy crews, another 323 are contractors from Michigan and surrounding states, said Consumers Energy Vice President of Grid Operations Norm Kapala.

"They're ready to go for police fire wire down, those first responder calls," said Kapala. "And then with this weather as well, we are expecting a significant amount of tree damage because of the high winds and the full plumes on the tree."

Weather Articles Weather Ready Alerts: Heat and strong storm threats on Wednesday and Thursday Colton Cichoracki

Another 350 forestry crews remain on stand-by for storm-related damage.

Consumers staged crews across its service area in the lower peninsula, including in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

"We have lots of crews to get to the impacted areas and to restore our customers across the board, but we will start with our priorities and we will work through restoring everyone," said Kapala.

If you experience a power outage during a storm, Consumers Energy encourages it customers to report it through the company's website.

To report a downed power line, call the utility at 1-800-447-5050 or dial 911.

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