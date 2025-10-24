'Completely avoidable': West Michigan's federal lawmakers react to paused SNAP benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the news on Thursday that SNAP benefits for 1.4 million Michiganders would be paused starting in November, FOX 17 reached out to our federal lawmakers to find out if that could spark a new round of negotiations to pass a spending plan in Washington.

Michigan SNAP benefits in Michigan paused for November amid federal government shutdown Zac Harmon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service told states this week that it had limited funds to pay the full SNAP benefits to roughly 42 million people across the nation. Michigan was told to not issue funds to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards starting next month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Muskegon Michigan families prepare for SNAP disruption as government shutdown looms Josh Berry

We requested interviews or statements from Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin, plus Representatives Bill Huizenga and Hillary Scholten. Read their responses below.

I’m deeply concerned that Michiganders may not receive the food assistance they need to feed their families, and I’ve pushed the USDA to use every authority it has to keep issuing SNAP benefits as this situation continues. I’ve always been willing to work with Republicans to fund the government, and have repeatedly urged my Republican colleagues to come to the table and negotiate a bipartisan agreement that ends the shutdown, pays our servicemembers and federal workers, and ensures Michiganders can access the essential services and benefits they depend on. Senator Gary Peters (D - Michigan)

Senator Peters' office also told FOX 17 the Senator urged the USDA to use any funds possible to provide full SNAP benefits through the end of November, but declined to explain where those funds could be found.

Holland Zeeland Holland nonprofit prepares for surge as Michigan pauses November SNAP benefits Alina Hauter

This shutdown was completely avoidable. The House passed a clean extension of funding on September 19th to keep the government open and provide funding for more than a million Michiganders on SNAP. Senator Slotkin and Senator Peters have now blocked this non-partisan measure 12 times over the past five weeks. It is shameful that Michigan’s Senators are prioritizing politics over paying our troops, over helping low-income Michiganders put food on the table, and over making sure that air-travel is safe and reliable. This ‘politics first’ behavior by our Senators exemplifies why I introduced No Budget, No Pay for Congress legislation. Congressman Bill Huizenga (R - Michigan)

Neither Senator Slotkin nor Congresswoman Scholten responded to our questions as of Friday afternoon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube