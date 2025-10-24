'People will go hungry': Michigan families prepare for potential SNAP disruption as government shutdown looms

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Nearly 1 in 7 Michigan families could face food insecurity if a government shutdown disrupts SNAP benefit payments in November, according to state data.

Deanna Abril of Muskegon is among the 1.4 million Michiganders who receive SNAP benefits. She has learned to stretch every dollar when grocery shopping, carefully planning purchases to make her benefits last until the next payment.

The SNAP program operates through a federal-state partnership. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service administers funds at the federal level, while states determine eligibility and issue benefits through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards. These EBT cards can be used at grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets and other approved retailers.

According to state data, the average SNAP household in Michigan received $335 per month in 2024. The benefit amount is calculated based on income and household size.

"It normally goes by how much you make and how many there are," Abril said.

For many recipients, SNAP benefits provide crucial support when wages aren't sufficient to cover basic needs.

"It's either you pay for your bills or you pay for food. It's one or the other. So this helps," Abril said. "People say, well, people need to get off their — and work. You don't understand. A lot of people have to work."

New Medicaid and SNAP benefit laws passed this year introduced work requirements for some recipients. However, Abril notes that employment doesn't always solve food insecurity issues.

Abril has prepared for potential disruptions by stocking her pantry, but she recognizes not everyone has that ability.

"A lot of people don't get enough, so they run out before the next time," she said.

Food banks across West Michigan are planning for a major impact on their services. I've been told nothing in the non-profit world can replace SNAP benefits.

The executive director of the Community Food Club in Grand Rapids, AJ Fossel, says for every meal they provide, SNAP can provide nine.

She said, "People will go hungry."

Having experienced homelessness and food insecurity herself, Abril remains committed to helping others in her community.

"I've been homeless and I've also been without food before," she said, explaining why she's willing to share her supplies with neighbors in need.

