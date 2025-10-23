SNAP benefits in Michigan paused for November as funds run out amid federal government shutdown

LANSING, Mich. — As the deadlock in Washington D.C. over the federal government budget stretches into a fourth week, funding for a high-profile benefit program has run out.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that SNAP benefits will not be issued to people who receive funds through the program starting in November. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service told states this week that it had limited funds to pay the full SNAP benefits to roughly 42 million people across the nation, according to MDHHS.

To that end, Michigan was told to not issue funds to electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards starting next month. Michigan is one of 25 states that will not issue SNAP benefits in November, according to Politico. Others include California, Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi and New Jersey.

In Michigan, approximately 1.4 million people receive SNAP benefits. That's about 13% of all households, with 43% of SNAP recipients having children. Another 36% are families with older or disabled adults.

State leaders say the loss of SNAP benefits is a major blow to low-income communities.

“The impact of households losing SNAP benefits will be felt around the state,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”

National Politics Here's how the government shutdown will affect federal benefits programs Simon Kaufman

While the SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits are funded from the federal government, but the programs are managed at the state level.

Recipients get money on their assigned card to use to buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets, and other sellers.

In Michigan during Fiscal Year 2024, the average household receiving SNAP benefits got $335.03 per month, according to MDHHS. That breaks down to about $173 per person each month, or $5.68 per person each day. The amount of SNAP benefits each household receives depends on how close to the poverty line its income is.

Recipients in Michigan must be a U.S. citizen or non-citizen with legal status to qualify for SNAP funds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube