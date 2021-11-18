Brendan Santo, GVSU student, still missing after nearly 3 weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The search continues for missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo. Santo was last seen on October 29, 2021, leaving Yakely Hall.

It was the Friday before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. Santo was reportedly last known to have been walking to a friend's car at Emmons Hall, about a half-mile from Yakley.

Michigan State University campus cameras near Yakely were not working the night he disappeared.

Michigan State University Police say they are investigating all possibilities. Anyone with information is asked to use this tip-line. Their investigation has lead them to the Red Cedar River, but MSUPD say they aren't stopping there.

MSUPD is getting help from all types of surrounding agencies. They've released photos of Santo's personal effects to help in the search. They're asking any volunteers helping to avoid the Red Cedar.

Surrounding agencies including the Detroit Police Dive Team, Capitol Area Dive Team, FBI, and Coast Guard are assisting MSUPD.

The hardest part about searching the river is its quick current and ever-changing conditions. The Red Cedar moves at about 6 miles per hour. The portion of the river being searched, the area north of the Spartan Statue and west towards Harrison is particularly difficult because of its curves and location in perspective to the dam behind Wells hall.

Family is searching for Santo daily, with search groups on campus. Santo's school, Grand Valley State University has been donating lunch for all those trying to find him.

“They’re going all day. So being able to provide a meal to volunteers and family..it’s the least we can do,” GVSU VP of Student Affairs Aaron Haight said.

