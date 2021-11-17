MSU police release photos of Brendan Santo's possessions as search continues

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety released new photos Tuesday of items similar to what they believe missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo was wearing or had in his possession.

Santo, who is a student at Grand Valley State University, was last seen at MSU before he went missing during the Michigan vs. MSU game late last month.

MSU Police and Public Safety

MSU Police and Public Safety

MSU Police and Public Safety

MSU Police and Public Safety

MSU Police and Public Safety

MSU Police and Public Safety

READ MORE: Search still on for Brendan Santo on MSU's campus as reward rises to $10K

READ MORE: MSU plans to install 300 extra security cameras after 18-year-old's disappearance