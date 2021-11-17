MSU police release photos of Brendan Santo's possessions as search continues

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety released new photos Tuesday of items similar to what they believe missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo was wearing or had in his possession.
Santo, who is a student at Grand Valley State University, was last seen at MSU before he went missing during the Michigan vs. MSU game late last month.
READ MORE: Search still on for Brendan Santo on MSU's campus as reward rises to $10K
READ MORE: MSU plans to install 300 extra security cameras after 18-year-old's disappearance