Bear on the loose in Ludington

Posted at 11:02 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 11:17:36-04

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The hunt is on for a black bear wandering the streets of Ludington.

The city's police department posted on Thursday morning about a bear spotted walking through neighborhoods.

FOX 17 spoke with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster who says police officers are working to give it a friendly escort out of town.

Foster asks that no one get close to the bear or follow it. He does not want police to have to handle crowd control while also dealing with the animal.

WMOM, a radio station in Ludington, is live streaming the search for the bear. As of 11 a.m. the bear climbed a tree. Officers were seen using pepper spray to try to force it out of the tree.

