Beal City priest resigns following controversy with gay author

BEAL CITY, Mich. — The priest who penned an open letter apologizing for a Catholic pre-school hosting an openly gay author as a guest reader has now resigned.

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw announced Tuesday, April 16 that Father Thomas Held tendered his resignation.

Held wrote a now-deleted Facebook post about author Dominic Thrasher being a guest reader during a March is reading month event at St. Joseph the Worker School in Beal City. Trasher, who says he's been openly gay since being 21 year old, was invited by a teacher who is his friend to read his book titled The Adventures of Cece and the Sheriff.

Days later the message from Father Held appeared on the St. Joseph the Worker School Facebook page.

Since then many members of the parish community have called for the priest to apologize and resign. Others told FOX 17 the statement was the latest in a series of questionable actions by Father Held.

In the statement on Held's resignation, Bishop Robert Gruss cited the disunity in the St. Joseph the Worker Parish as the driving factor behind Held's decision.

"The division, lack of charity and the wounds caused by the division in the St. Joseph the Worker Parish community has brought deep sadness to the Lord Jesus," Bishop Gruss wrote. "Jesus weeps when he sees division and disunity in the Body of Christ, his Church. It is not his desire nor his will. The Gospel of Jesus calls all of us to be a healing presence in the community in which we live and worship."

FOX 17 has made multiple attempts to speak with members of the parish who support Father Held without success.

Following Held's resignation St. Joseph the Worker Parish will be staffed by a rotation of visiting priests for weekend Mass.

Because of the unfortunate situation at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Beal City, Fr. Thomas Held has come to the decision that it would be impossible for him to bring unity to the parish, and therefore, he has tendered his resignation as the pastor, effective immediately. Until a new pastor is assigned, the weekend Masses will be covered by a visiting priest.



The division, lack of charity and the wounds caused by the division in the St. Joseph the Worker Parish community has brought deep sadness to the Lord Jesus, especially when we are living in the Light of the Resurrection we celebrated on Easter Sunday. Jesus weeps when he sees division and disunity in the Body of Christ, his Church. It is not his desire nor his will. The Gospel of Jesus calls all of us to be a healing presence in the community in which we live and worship. “So will my heavenly Father do to you, unless each of you forgives his brother from his heart.” Matthew 18:35



My prayers and concern go out to all the members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic community, that Christ’s peace may be a uniting force for a greater good. Bishop Robert Gruss, Catholic Diocese of Saginaw

