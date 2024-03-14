Openly gay Beal City author crushed by comments from local pastor after visit

*THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY — OUR VIDEO REPORT WILL BE ATTACHED TO THE TOP OF THIS ARTICLE SHORTLY*

A Beal City author, who's been openly gay for decades, is surprised to find himself at the center of controversy.

He read his children's book to a pre-K class at a local private Catholic school, and a week later, the pastor of the associated church issued a public apology to parents and parishioners — not over the content of the book, but rather, the person reading.

“I came into a classroom to share the joy and love that I have for what I created, and to share that with other people. Why my sexuality has anything to do with that? Anything? It makes me mad.”

Dominic Thrasher was brought to tears when sharing the events that have unfolded over the last week.

"For a second, he made me want to stop," Thrasher said. "I didn't want to do it anymore.”

Thrasher called Wednesday one of the worst days of his life. A week before, he was all smiles.

“It went amazing! Oh my gosh, it was so much fun," he said.

Thrasher, 44, grew up in Beal City and made the transition from acting to writing during the pandemic.

“I’ve always wanted to, I just was scared to start," he said.

Thrasher has now written a series of books called The Adventures of Cece and the Sheriff.

“Sheriff is my dog and Cece is my sister’s dog," he explained. "They were playing in my room when I was trying to figure out what to write about and it went from there.”

Since March is National Reading Month, Thrasher was invited by his friend to read his first book to her pre-K class at St. Joseph the Worker School.

"The kids were so excited and I actually ended up staying for snack time too," he said.

A week later, on Wednesday, Thrasher came across a Facebook post on the St. Joseph the Worker - Beal City page — that's the account of the church connected to the school. The post appeared to be written by Pastor Tom Held.

FOX 17 hasn't seen the original post because it, along with the page entirely, no longer come up when we search for them on Facebook.

Thrasher sent us a screenshot before both went away:

“It just angers me, what he said," Thrasher said. "The way he made me feel like I'm a predator or like a convict or something coming into the school.”

Thrasher said this isn't the first time his sexuality has been an issue for others.

“12 years ago, I was asked to give this commencement speech at my alma mater, a private Catholic school," he said. "Then, once they found out I was gay — I've been openly gay ever since I came out, and that was at 21, so it was no shock to anybody, everybody knew that, but once they found out — I was disinvited to give the commencement speech because, being gay, I don't know, I'm going to ruin people or something?”

Thrasher thought life had already thrown enough obstacles his way.

“I was diagnosed with ALS a year ago," he said. "I don't have a lot of time, so I just want to share my gifts and my love to the world.”

Just like the positive messages you'll find in his children's books, Thrasher wants this story to have a happy ending.

"I had a friend yesterday say, 'You know, Dominic, you were born to make waves.' And I go, 'You know, if I'm the person that has to represent so many people out there like myself, I will do — I will fight until the end.”

Thrasher said he hopes Pastor Tom Held will be removed by the St. Joseph the Worker Church.

FOX 17 has tried connected with the church and school, both over email, telephone and in person, but no one has been willing to comment.

Also Thursday, FOX 17 reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, which oversees the church. Chris Pham, Communications Director for the Diocese, said he and the Chief of Staff, Tammie Hunt, received our voicemails and would get back in touch.

That has yet to happen. We'll keep you posted if/when anything changes.

