AG Nessel to prosecute suspected kidnapper of 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel will prosecute the man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Wynter was found dead July 5 in a Detroit alley days after an amber alert was issued in response to her disappearance.

The suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice, was federally charged last week with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death. He may face the death penalty if convicted.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says Trice will be tried on all state charges in a single trial. Police reports are currently under review.

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” says Nessel. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy, which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

Trice is also suspected of stabbing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

READ MORE: Judge orders Rashad Trice to face federal grand jury in kidnapping case

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube