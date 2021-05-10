Watch
AG Nessel reminds residents to verify licenses when hiring for home projects

file photo
Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Dana Nessel
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 10, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reminded residents Monday to verify licenses before hiring for projects.

In her latest Consumer Protection video, Nessel says hiring out work for home projects can lead to getting scammed if residents don’t properly research the workers they’re hiring.

“For any home project, skilled workers are required to be licensed by the state,” Nessel said. “An unlicensed skilled worker may not have proper training or may not know the latest standards to ensure their work is dependable and safe for you and your family, so it’s imperative you do your homework by checking if someone is properly licensed before you hire them.”

Licenses can be verified using LARA’s website here, which is categorized by different industries to help residents narrow their search.

More resources can be found on the attorney general’s Consumer Protection webpage here.

