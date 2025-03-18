AG clears 6 troopers of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Hillsdale Co. fugitive

LANSING, Mich. — Six troopers will not face charges for fatally shooting a fugitive in Hillsdale County last year.

Deputy William Butler with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office executed a traffic stop in Jonesville when the car’s passenger, Eric Fiddler, shot and killed him, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

We’re told six Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers responded to the shooting along with two K9 units and two narcotics officers.

After a 911 caller reported Fiddler’s location, authorities found the suspect ducking into a wooded area near Osseo and Culbert roads, state officials say. Minutes later, Fiddler was discovered lying behind a dilapidated foundation.

The attorney general’s office says troopers ordered Fiddler to put his hands up. Instead, he reportedly opened fire. All six troopers shot back, killing the suspect. Fiddler was later found to have methamphetamines in his system.

Following an independent investigation from an outside district, the state says the troopers’ actions were considered justified, citing self-defense in the presence of grave and immediate danger. They will not face charges for Fiddler's death.

