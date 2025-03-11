A hairy survey: Den checks reveal health of bear population in Michigan

Michigan is home to many species of animals and as winter gives way to spring there is an on-going effort to measure the population of one of the mitten's largest residents.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is conducting den checks for black bears across the state. The DNR released some information on the process this week.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Members of a Michigan Department of Natural Resources team pose for a picture with a tranquilized black bear during a den check in 2025.

A team works to locate bears still sleeping in their dens, sedate them, and then record vital information including height and weight.

The den checks also allow the DNR to pair orphaned cubs with a surrogate mother. The state's program to adopt out orphaned cubs already has a number of adult bears fitted with GPS collars to speed up the process of finding their den in the late winter.

As the weather turns warmer, the DNR reminds everyone that bears will soon be out and moving, looking to end their month's long fast. Secure your garbage, move any pet food inside, and keep an eye on your bird feeders.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Three black bear cubs cling to their mother during a den check by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

If you've ever wondered what a bear cub smells like, the DNR team biologist said, "they smell like wet, musky dogs."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube