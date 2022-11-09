76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores

BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore, Michigan, will spend 75 months behind bars for planting pipe bombs near stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie.

We’re also told Allen sent threatening notes to phone companies — and left others at cell phone towers — demanding $5 million.

He pleaded guilty to both claims in July.

The man claimed he was spurred by unethical content circulating online, according to the Department of Justice.

“Allen’s actions in placing pipe bombs in front of commercial businesses endangered not only the lives of innocent individuals, but also our first responders and the bomb technicians who rendered those devices safe,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue individuals for crimes like this that put our first responders and communities at risk.”

