Northern Michigan man charged for allegedly placing bombs near smartphone stores

BAY CITY, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to two reports involving explosive packages placed outside smartphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan last week.

The devices were reportedly found Wednesday, Sept. 15.

READ MORE: Feds search for suspect after bombs found outside Northern Michigan stores

John Douglas Allen, 75, has been charged with attempting to damage or destroy buildings used for interstate commerce and also faces extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan.

Allen’s next court date has not yet been set.

