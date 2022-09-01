60% of state road projects to have lane closures removed over the holiday

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation traditionally shuts down work on its road projects over holidays. MDOT says some 60 percent of projects this Labor Day weekend will see lane restrictions removed from Friday 3 p.m. to Tuesday 6 a.m.

For drivers, the total work shutdown means different things. Where lane closures are eliminated, having all lanes open means no backups getting into lane closures. Where lane closures are not eliminated, speed limits inside work zones can remain higher because workers are not present. Most work zones still have a 60 mile-per-hour speed limit, even when workers are not present.

A list of construction zones where lane closures ARE NOT eliminated is available here.