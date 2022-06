GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dreaded $5 barrier has been busted.

A scattering of stations charging $5.19 a gallon has been spotted by drivers and reported to the Gas Buddy app. More and more stations are expected to charge that price as the week progresses.

Further, Gas Buddy is already reporting the average price for regular gas in Michigan is $5.05, a fifty-cent jump from last week. The average price for the nation is $4.86.