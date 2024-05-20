3 more dairy cow herds in Michigan test positive for avian flu

LANSING, Mich. — More herds of cows in Michigan have tested positive for a fast spreading disease that started with chicken flocks.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says 3 herds in Clinton, Gratiot, and Ionia Counties have tested positive for avian influenza. They are just the latest collection of dairy herds to come down with the infection.

Samples have been sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to confirm the diagnosis.

MDARD ordered dairy farms to enact strict measures to prevent the spread of avian flu from infected cows to healthy cows.



Delay or stop incoming or returning animals from herds with unknown or suspect health status.

Isolate all animals that are new or returning to your farm.

Monitor the health of your animals daily.

Contact your veterinarian if there are ever any animal health-related concerns or if you would like to develop a secure food supply plan.

Sick animals should have dedicated equipment and be cared for after tending to healthy animals first.

Clothing, footwear, and equipment worn/used around sick animals should not be worn/used around other animals until they are cleaned and disinfected. Use an EPA-registered disinfectant effective against avian influenza.

Do not share tools, equipment, trailers, etc. with other farms.

Clean and disinfect the interiors of trailers used to haul animals from other operations.

Limit non-essential visitors to your farm.

If individuals have recently been on a poultry farm, they should not visit a dairy operation, and vice versa.

Require or provide clean clothing and footwear to those entering your farm.

Use hand-washing stations and provide gloves to those working on your farm.

Weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the virus made cows in several states sick. By the end of April, bird flu infections were reported from dairy herdsin nine U.S. states.

The Food and Drug Administration maintains that the U.S. milk supply is still safe to drink because of pasteurization efforts and because it has been intercepting and preventing known contaminated milk from entering the supply chain.

Any milking cow that crosses state lines must test negative for avian flu before it can join a new herd.

