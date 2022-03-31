3 Montcalm County residents sentenced for stealing thousands from elderly woman

LANSING, Mich. — Three people from Montcalm County were sentenced Thursday for stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman.

This comes nearly one month after one of the defendants, Teri Miller, was convicted on multiple charges relating to the incident, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says.

READ MORE: Montcalm County woman found guilty for embezzling thousands from elderly woman

Miller was sentenced to a maximum of six years behind bars and was ordered to pay back $97,798 to the victim’s family, according to the state of Michigan. This does not include a pending charge in a separate case for resisting and obstruction.

“When I launched the Elder Abuse Task Force, we understood that financial exploitation of seniors in our state was a significant concern,” says Nessel. “Too often our state’s most vulnerable are exploited for their resources. My Financial Crimes Division remains committed to securing accountability in these cases and to our priority of protecting the elderly.”

The state says Kelly Miller and Tim Riva, Teri’s husband and brother respectively, were sentenced Thursday as well.

We’re told Kelly was sentenced to 59 days behind bars (with credit for having already served 59 days), $2,700 in restitution and a three-year probation.

Riva was sentenced to pay back $2,000 and is currently under supervised probation until all fines and restitution are paid off, Nessel’s office says.

