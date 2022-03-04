Montcalm County woman found guilty for embezzling thousands from elderly woman

STANTON, Mich. — A woman from Montcalm County has been found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from the 90-year-old woman she cared for.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 58-year-old Edmore resident Teri Marie Miller was convicted on all counts of embezzling between $50,000 and $100,00 from a vulnerable adult, embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000 from a vulnerable adult, using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of making financial transactions without permission, and one count for failing to file taxes.

We’re told the jury deliberated for less than a day before arriving at a verdict.

“Protecting Michigan’s most vulnerable adults has been a top priority for me,” says Nessel. “This guilty verdict is a win in the fight against elder abuse in our state, and I appreciate the work done by our partners in Montcalm County that helped build this case.”

Miller is also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, which will be dealt with separately, according to Nessel’s office.

Miller’s husband and brother were charged for their involvement in the embezzlement, both of whom pleaded no contest in February, state officials explain. Their sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

