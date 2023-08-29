28-year-old fentanyl dealer arrested after foot chase with police

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A 28-year-old fentanyl dealer from Benton Township was arrested after a brief foot chase with police on Friday. The arrest occurred on Highland Avenue.

After the 28-year-old’s arrest, Southwest Enforcement Team detectives obtained and executed a residential search warrant within Blossom Acres apartments. During the search, detectives found further evidence of fentanyl trafficking.

The Benton Township man was lodged on five counts of delivery of fentanyl, felon in possession of ammunition, resisting and obstructing police, and an outstanding local bench warrant stemming from a 2012 felony conviction.

