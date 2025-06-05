Michigan sees alarming rise in nitrous oxide emergencies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan health officials are issuing a new warning about a completely legal drug on Wednesday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports emergency cases involving nitrous oxide or laughing gas have spiked dramatically.

“The drug landscape is constantly changing, and the increases in nitrous oxide misuse are concerning, given the widespread availability of the product and the increase in multiple substance use,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “It is crucial that individuals who use nitrous oxide are aware of the risks of chronic use and take steps to reduce its harms.”

The warning from MDHHS involves the chemical found in everyday grocery and household items. The state agency says nitrous oxide, if used recreationally, can induce a hallucinogenic state, but can have serious adverse health effects.

State data shows that ER visits associated with its misuse have increased by 757% from 2019 to 2023.

Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center also reports a 533% increase in calls over a similar time period. They also show that emergency medical responses are also up 553%.

Lisa Rathke/AP FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe Department of Emergency Medical Services, demonstrates how nitrous oxide is used in an ambulance, in Stowe, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

“This is a serious public health problem. At the MiPDC, our consultants are encountering a significant increase in cases involving neurological and cardiovascular effects related to the recreational use of nitrous oxide,” said Dr. Varun Vohra, MiPDC senior director and clinical toxicologist. “Individuals who use nitrous oxide and clinicians who treat them should be aware of the symptoms and long-term risks associated with chronic recreational misuse.”

We went to a local smoke shop in Kent County to see how easy it was to buy a nitrous oxide canister. A quick stop in, and if you’re over the age of 21, you can buy all different sizes of the drug.

FOX 17

There are several warnings on the 640-gram canister we purchased for $40. One that explicitly says not to inhale contents. The receipt also states “food purpose only.”

It's meant to help dispense at-home whipped cream, but the health agency says a lot more people are now using this to get high.

Serious health problems from constant misuse can include

neurological damage

cardiovascular damage

negative psychiatric effects

Other negative side-effects include:

memory impairment

delusions

loss of sensation in arms and legs

weakness

depression

mood changes

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources here.

