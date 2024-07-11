Michigan School Buses: GOING GREEN

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — That smell of diesel in the morning before school, is slowly, going away.
Thanks to the 2023 Clean School Bus Program, Michigan has added 104 new electric school buses to 27 school districts in the state. It's a vision to zero emissions.
Christopher Dean, the Director of Innovation for Dean Transportation explains the push as innovative. “It looks and feels like a yellow school bus on the outside. But underneath the hood, literally, it's very different," explained Dean.
Dean Transportation works all over Grand Rapids coordinating transportation for Grand Rapids Public Schools, and Kent Intermediate District. “We work closely with each district and both have exhibited interest in pursuing electric school buses," said Dean.
With funding from the 2023 Clean School Bus program, going green - was a no-brainier.
“We're trying to make them better for the future so that they, you know, can lead productive adult lives," explained Mark Higgins, Supervisor of Finance and Transportation for Kent ISD.
As "green" as it sounds, switching over to electric school buses still poses its challenges. Part of that planning is figuring out logistics for EV charging.
For West Michigan, that means coordinating with Consumers Energy. “We're still hammering out those details to figure out what how all this comes together with the grant funding," emphasized Dean.
That grant funding amounts to 25 million. With 5.18 million going to GRPS, and 3.08 going to Kent ISD. Allotting 15 electric school buses for both GRPS and, Kent ISD.
Below are the rest of the state's recipients, with how much they'll receive.
- Ann Arbor Public Schools: Four Buses, $800,000
- Lansing Public Schools: Five buses, $1.73 million
- Pellston Public Schools: One bus, $200,000
- Au Gres: One bus, $345,000
- Traverse City: One bus, $200,000
- Allen Park Public Schools: Five buses, $1.04 million
- Anchor Bay School District: Three buses, $600,000
- Brown City Community Schools: One bus, $345,000
- Cass City Public Schools: Two buses, $690,000
- Chippewa Valley Schools: Two buses, $400,000
- Comstock Public Schools: Three buses, $400,000
- Kentwood Public Schools: Four buses, $800,000
- Northville Public Schools: One bus, $200,000
- Saline Area Schools: Three buses, $600,000
- Southfield Public School District: One bus, $220,000
- Stockbridge Community Schools: Four buses, $800,000
- Dearborn Academy: Three buses, $1.04 million
- Three Rivers Community Schools: Two buses, $400,000
- Troy School District: Two buses, $400,000
- Vanderbilt Area Schools: One bus, $200,000
- Woodhaven-Brownstown School District: Two buses, $400,000
While funding is there, a lot is left to get the buses on the road. “We have a long-term vision for this. We hope the industry continues to improve," explained Dean.
But as for any big initiative. Dean emphasizes that it's important, to start somewhere.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube