Michigan School Buses: GOING GREEN

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — That smell of diesel in the morning before school, is slowly, going away.

Thanks to the 2023 Clean School Bus Program, Michigan has added 104 new electric school buses to 27 school districts in the state. It's a vision to zero emissions.

Christopher Dean, the Director of Innovation for Dean Transportation explains the push as innovative. “It looks and feels like a yellow school bus on the outside. But underneath the hood, literally, it's very different," explained Dean.

Dean Transportation works all over Grand Rapids coordinating transportation for Grand Rapids Public Schools, and Kent Intermediate District. “We work closely with each district and both have exhibited interest in pursuing electric school buses," said Dean.

With funding from the 2023 Clean School Bus program, going green - was a no-brainier.

“We're trying to make them better for the future so that they, you know, can lead productive adult lives," explained Mark Higgins, Supervisor of Finance and Transportation for Kent ISD.

As "green" as it sounds, switching over to electric school buses still poses its challenges. Part of that planning is figuring out logistics for EV charging.

Thomas Built Buses An electric school bus built by Thomas Built Buses.

For West Michigan, that means coordinating with Consumers Energy. “We're still hammering out those details to figure out what how all this comes together with the grant funding," emphasized Dean.

That grant funding amounts to 25 million. With 5.18 million going to GRPS, and 3.08 going to Kent ISD. Allotting 15 electric school buses for both GRPS and, Kent ISD.

Below are the rest of the state's recipients, with how much they'll receive.



Ann Arbor Public Schools: Four Buses, $800,000

Lansing Public Schools: Five buses, $1.73 million

Pellston Public Schools: One bus, $200,000

Au Gres: One bus, $345,000

Traverse City: One bus, $200,000

Allen Park Public Schools: Five buses, $1.04 million

Anchor Bay School District: Three buses, $600,000

Brown City Community Schools: One bus, $345,000

Cass City Public Schools: Two buses, $690,000

Chippewa Valley Schools: Two buses, $400,000

Comstock Public Schools: Three buses, $400,000

Kentwood Public Schools: Four buses, $800,000

Northville Public Schools: One bus, $200,000

Saline Area Schools: Three buses, $600,000

Southfield Public School District: One bus, $220,000

Stockbridge Community Schools: Four buses, $800,000

Dearborn Academy: Three buses, $1.04 million

Three Rivers Community Schools: Two buses, $400,000

Troy School District: Two buses, $400,000

Vanderbilt Area Schools: One bus, $200,000

Woodhaven-Brownstown School District: Two buses, $400,000

While funding is there, a lot is left to get the buses on the road. “We have a long-term vision for this. We hope the industry continues to improve," explained Dean.

Michigan School Buses: GOING GREEN

But as for any big initiative. Dean emphasizes that it's important, to start somewhere.

