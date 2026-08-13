Michigan Natural Resources Commission passes earn a second buck pilot program

LANSING, Mich. — When a one-buck rule takes effect in Michigan, hunters will also be able to earn the right to harvest a second buck.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission (NRC) unanimously approved a pilot program that will let hunters purchase a bonus deer tag — able to be used on an antlered deer in a select five counties in the Lower Peninsula — if they harvest an antlerless deer from the same area.

"This is a big opportunity to reduce doe density and deer density," NRC Commissioner Pete Eardley said on Tuesday, adding that controlling the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) is also part of the pilot program's purpose.

"It's a pilot," Eardley said. "We're going to get it right. We're going to see if it works."

The pilot program will take effect during the 2027-28 deer season — the same season the state's one-buck rule takes effect — and will include the counties of Barry, Hillsdale, Ingham, Kalamazoo and Lapeer.

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How will it work?

When purchasing a deer license, a hunter may choose whether they want to participate in the earn a second buck pilot program ($40 for residents and non-residents and $28 for senior residents).

The program will offer two tags to hunters with the ability to buy a bonus tag if they meet certain requirements.



Earn a Second Buck: Tag 1

Lower Peninsula: An antlered deer OR an antlerless deer Upper Peninsula: An antlered deer with a minimum 3-point antler restriction OR an antlerless deer only during early or late archery season

Earn a Second Buck: Tag 2

Lower Peninsula: An antlerless deer only Upper Peninsula: An antlerless deer only in areas where a universal antlerless license is valid

Earn a Second Buck: Bonus Tag

An antlered deer with a 4-point antler restriction (valid only in the pilot area) OR an antlerless deer (valid in the LP and only during early or late archery seasons in UP)



In order to purchase the bonus tag ($20 for residents, $170 for non-residents), a hunter must have been a participant in the earn a second buck pilot program, harvested an antlerless deer in the pilot area and reported it to the Michigan DNR.

Research

As part of the program, the Michigan DNR will pair the five pilot counties with five control counties, comparing the annual harvest data between them to determine the program's effectiveness.



Barry (Pilot), Allegan (Control)

Hillsdale (Pilot), Lenawee (Control)

Ingham (Pilot), Isabella (Control)

Kalamazoo (Pilot), Washtenaw (Control)

Lapeer (Pilot), Livingston (Control)

For a "suitable science-based evaluation," the NRC recommended a 5-year duration for the program.