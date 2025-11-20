Kent County releases recommendations to combat deer-related car crashes, overpopulation

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Whether you love them, hate them, hunt them or see them lying on the side of the road, deer are a defining part of Kent County.

On Wednesday, the Kent County Deer Management Coalition, after a yearlong study, released its recommendations on how to improve the health of the county's deer herd and reduce conflicts with the animal.

A partnership between Kent County, the Kent County Road Commission, Grand Valley State University, the Michigan Department of Transportation and local municipalities, the coalition presented eight recommendations.

Population Management



Urban archery hunting (1)

Location-specific deer harvests (2)

Hunter recruitment and access to land (3)

Habitat Management



Roadside mowing (4)

Native landscaping (5)

Bans on deer feeding (6)

Engagement and Planning



Monitor public perceptions (7)

Plan for long-term management (8)

"This is a race," Kent County Road Commission Managing Director Jerry Byrne said to FOX 17 on Wednesday. "It's not a sprint. It's a marathon."

"This is going to go year after year after year," he said. "That's why the county, cities and villages are going to need to work together to make sure it is long-term management."

In two years, the coalition wants to reduce deer-related car crashes by 1,050 by increasing annual harvests by 1,900 deer, focusing specifically on antlerless deer due to their breeding ability.

"We can harvest them with our car and pay our insurance rates," Byrne said. "Alternatively, we can harvest and eat them and get something out of them."

As part of its recommendations, the coalition also offered specific direction for a series of six areas in Kent County, referred to as Deer Management Units (DMUs).

Deer Management Units

Northwestern

Alpine Township, Cedar Springs, Solon Township, Sparta Township, Tyrone Township

Recommendations: 2, 3, 4, 7

Northeastern

Algoma Township, Cannon Township, Courtland Township, Nelson Township, Oakfield Township, Spencer Township

Recommendations: 2, 7

West-Central

East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Plainfield Township, Rockford, Wyoming

1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8

Central

Ada Township, Cascade Township, Grand Rapids Township

Recommendations: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

East and Southeastern

Bowne Township, Caledonia Township, Grattan Township, Lowell, Lowell Township, Vergennes Township

Recommendations: 2, 3, 4, 7

Southwestern

Byron Township, Gaines Township

Recommendations: 3, 4, 7



For a summary of the recommenedations from the Kent County Deer Management Coalition, click here.

For the full report from the Kent County Deer Management Coalition, click here.

This is a developing story and this article will soon be updated with more information.

