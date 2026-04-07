KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is proposing a one buck rule as part of its recommendations for the future of deer hunting in the state, set to be presented to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission this week.

Over decades, deer hunting has generally declined in Michigan, leading to an abundance of deer in the Lower Peninsula and increases in deer-related car crashes and crop damage (in the Upper Peninsula, deer are much more scarce due to harsh winters and habitat loss).

As a result, the DNR has more recently created additional hunting opportunities in the southern half of the state, encouraging hunters to harvest more does in an attempt to lower deer-human conflicts, balance the doe-to-buck ratio and allow bucks grow older and more mature.

In addition to proposing a new, statewide limit on the buck bag, the department also proposed a shorter muzzleloader season, an earlier start to the late antlerless firearm season and combining the Liberty Hunt with the early antlerless firearm season.

WATCH: What do deer hunters think about a proposed one buck rule in Michigan?

Michigan DNR proposes one buck rule, additional changes to deer hunting in the state

On Wednesday, April 8, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will review the proposals and take public comments on them.

Per a Facebook post from the DNR, the state regulatory agency will not make a determination on the proposals until at least May 13, when their next meeting will be held.

If approved, the one buck limit would go into effect on March 1, 2027.

For the Michigan DNR's deer hunting recommendations in full, click here.

Kent Kent County releases recommendations to combat deer-related car crashes Sam Landstra

If a one buck rule is enacted, here is how deer licenses would be sold in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula:

Single deer license



Lower Peninsula: Antlerless only

Upper Peninsula: Antlerless deer in archery only or an antlered deer

Combo deer license



Lower Peninsula:

Regular Tag: One either sex deer Restricted One antlerless deer

Upper Peninsula:

Regular Tag: One antlerless deer in archery only or an antlered deer with a minimum three-point antler restriction Restricted Tag: Antlerless deer in archery only



As part of its proposal, the Michigan DNR said a one buck rule would likely "lower the overall harvest of antlered deer and may encourage hunters to be more selective, potentially resulting in the harvest of older, larger-antlered deer while still leaving that decision to each hunter."

"This recommendation would ensure all deer licenses require or include options for taking antlerless deer, which would shift Michigan’s deer harvest ratio away from the persistent bias towards antlered deer."

How many deer have hunters harvested in recent years in Michigan?



2025

Total: 295,845 Antlered: 153,696 Antlerless: 142,149

2024

Total: 299,492 Antlered: 157,271 Antlerless: 142,221

2023

Total: 274,282 Antlered: 155,649 Antlerless: 118,633



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