Michigan Legislature adjourns: Why so early?

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Legislature is done for the year after both the House and Senate adopted a resolution Thursday to adjourn until January.

This is the first time since 1968 state lawmakers have adjourned before December, and Thursday’s end of session is 49 days earlier than the previous year when lawmakers called it quits on December 28.

One contributing factor is the 2024 presidential election.

The state government passed a bill earlier this year to move Michigan’s presidential primary date to February 27. Before, it was March 12.

The move makes Michigan one of the first states to hold a primary; however, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation without immediate effect.

That means, according to state law, the law will take effect 90 days after what is called “sine die,” or the official end date.

For the primary bill to apply to next year’s election cycle, lawmakers would have to order sine die by November 29.

According to Thursday’s adjournment resolution, sine die is marked for next Tuesday, November 14, giving lawmakers 15 days to spare.

Another reason for the early adjournment is that two democratic state representatives from the east side of the state won mayoral races on election Tuesday.

Democrats previously had just a two-seat majority but with two of them leaving, the House is split 54-54.

Democrats still control the agenda, but they would no longer hold a voting advantage— making it difficult to pass legislation.

A special election will now be held to fill those two seats; the governor will determine when.

Governor Whitmer’s office released a statement saying, “The Michigan Legislature’s actions today [Thursday] means bills will be enacted sooner, allowing Michiganders to reap the benefits of a historically productive legislative session ahead of schedule. The governor looks forward to continue this momentum in the next legislative session to deliver on these kitchen table issues for Michiganders.”

Even though lawmakers are adjourning early, the governor’s office says both chambers were in session and had more voting this year compared to last year.

Lawmakers will readjourn officially by January 10, 2024.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube