Michigan counties dispute inclusion on federal 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Department of Homeland Security released a public list of "sanctuary jurisdictions" on Thursday, including several Michigan communities that dispute their inclusion.

These counties and cities are ones the Trump administration claims are obstructing enforcement of federal immigration laws by self-identifying as sanctuary jurisdictions, not complying with law enforcement in enforcing immigration law, restricting information, or providing certain protections to people in the country illegally.

The president's executive order that created this list also directed federal agencies to identify federal funds going to sanctuary jurisdictions and potentially suspend or terminate the money.

FOX 17

Over 500 states, counties and cities appear on the list, including Kent and Kalamazoo counties in Michigan, along with other counties and cities in the state.

However, officials from both Kent and Kalamazoo counties say they don't belong on the list.

In February, Kent County commissioners declined to take action on a proposed sanctuary policy.

"In my position as the chair, I'm not going to be supportive of a sanctuary policy for Kent County, as we've laid it out," Kent County Chairman Ben Greene said at a February meeting.

Despite this stance, DHS listed the county as a "sanctuary jurisdiction" on Thursday.

The federal webpage reads: "Sanctuary jurisdictions undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and Law Enforcement."

Alex Brandon/AP Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak during a tour, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack expressed confusion about the designation.

"I know that we are not a sanctuary County," Womack said.

Womack, who did support the sanctuary resolution, understands the concern about being on the list.

"Basically, the federal government is continuing to scare counties and cities. They put you on that list. It kind of sends shivers down the county," Womack added.

Kent County officials released a statement saying they were wrongly listed:

"We are aware that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) erroneously lists Kent County as a 'sanctuary jurisdiction.' Kent County is not—and has never been—a sanctuary county. The Kent County Sheriff's Office has consistently maintained a cooperative relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other law enforcement partners. We are working with our federal partners to get Kent County removed from the list and correct the public record."

Kent County Spokesperson

Evidence of this relationship was highlighted in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the ICE office in Detroit emphasized its partnership with the sheriff's office in February.

FOX 17

Kalamazoo County also disputes its inclusion on the list. In a statement, county officials said:

"The recent claim that Kalamazoo County is a 'sanctuary jurisdiction' is inaccurate. We have never declared ourselves as such, and we do not have any policies that interfere with federal immigration efforts. We have, however, publicly stated our values as a welcoming and inclusive community – a belief that all people should be treated with dignity and fairness. These values are fully consistent with following the law, and we remain committed to both."







"Kalamazoo County follows all federal and state laws in everything we do. We work hard to provide essential services to the public – like health care, housing support, safety services, and economic development programs – in a way that is safe, fair, and responsible. Unfortunately, false labels from the federal government can have real consequences. When the County is incorrectly listed as non-compliant, it puts important federal funding at risk. That directly impacts the families, workers, and neighborhoods who rely on these services – even though the County is fully following the law. Kalamazoo County is committed to respectful, inclusive, and lawful public service. We treat all people with dignity and work to ensure our services are accessible and equitable. We remain committed to working with all levels of government to do what's right and to serve our community responsibly." Kalamazoo County Spokesperson

When I reached out to DHS for clarification, a spokesperson replied:

"Designation of a sanctuary jurisdiction is based on the evaluation of numerous factors, including self-identification as a sanctuary jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens. The list is actively reviewed, will be regularly updated, and can be changed at any time. President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: sanctuary jurisdictions should immediately cease violation of Federal law and cooperate with law enforcement." Department of Homeland Security Spokesperson

According to media reports, officials in both Oakland and Wayne counties also say they were wrongly listed and that they follow federal policies. DHS says they will be reviewing and updating the list.

Michigan counties dispute inclusion on federal 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube