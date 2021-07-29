Michigan campgrounds prepare for incoming storms

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Campgrounds across West Michigan have been busy this summer, with lots of RVs and pop-up style campers on display in these parks.

With severe weather on the horizon, those camping in traditional tents are reminded to take cover in a low-lying area, secure all items and be aware of your surroundings.

Fox 17

Just simply because they don't offer as much protection, staff at Muskegon State Park say they try their best to notify guests when there are inclement weather conditions.

The state park puts up messages at their communal areas and bathrooms to inform campers of the inclement weather set to come.

Due to a lack of storm shelters in most parks, Greg Sherburn, the unit supervisor at Muskegon State Park, told Fox 17 that campers should take should take cover in places like restrooms while keeping an eye on the weather to come.

"If you have an opportunity, especially if you're a tent camper, or you know someone that's not in quite as secure of a structure, try to get to either a low lying area or get to some sort of heavier structure," Sherburn said. "So we don't actually have storm shelters in most of our parks. But you know, a restroom facility that's made a concrete block is pretty good spot to at least seek shelter. But be prepared...at some point in time, if you know in advance, bad weather as forecasted, kind of secure your items and look out for yourself."

Parks and campgrounds around the state also want to remind campers that staff usually have multiple campgrounds they maintain, so it is important to look out for yourself and check the weather beforehand.

