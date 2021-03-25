Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel offers response to domestic terrorism

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel offered testimony Wednesday on local responses to domestic terrorism.

She stated her case to the Homeland Security Commission.

The most alarming part: the case was only prosecuted federally because the plot involved kidnapping.

“Had the plot just been to execute the governor, the federal authorities might not have had any charges at all,” Nessel said.

Nessel further stated it was only because the plot involved kidnapping that it was able to be federally charged.

Charges for the eight suspects were brought forth based upon an anti-terrorism act passed in Michigan after 9/11.

Nessel says this is nothing new for Michigan.

“In many ways, my state has served as ground zero for anti government militia extremism since the 1990s, when it was discovered the Michigan militia had ties to the Oklahoma City bombers,” Nessel said.

AG Nessel says the only way to solve this problem is to provide more funding to state prosecutors burdened with the task of enforcing these types of laws, as well as expanding intelligence communications between local and state law enforcement.

