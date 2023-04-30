Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors FOX 17 for in-depth, impactful storytelling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) honored FOX 17 with several awards Saturday night during the Broadcast Excellence Awards ceremony.
FOX 17 received the following awards:
Community Involvement
Merit: FOX 17 Pay it Forward— Janice Allen, Jacob de la Rosa and Kayla Penokie
Commercial
Best: Weller Auto— Nate Ritter
Merit: Kids Food Basket— Jacob de la Rosa
Investigative Story
Merit: Pullman Elder Abuse— Adam Bourland, Julie Dunmire and Brian Farber
READ MORE: ‘The whole system failed my dad’: 82-year-old’s death ruled homicide after years of reported abuse
Marketing Materials & Promos
Best: Meet FOX 17— Maxwell Boughton, Jacob de la Rosa and Nate Ritter
Mini-Documentary or Series
Merit: FOX 17 Pay it Forward— Janice Allen, Josh Berry, Darren Bower and Brian Farber
Use of New Media (All Encompassing)
Merit: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya— Karie Herringa
REFERENCE: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya: A timeline of events
News Anchor
Best: Josh Berry
Photojournalist
Merit: Jim Sutton
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters also awarded FOX 17 as runner-up for Station of the Year.
“This newsroom does incredible work daily and I’m proud of all the hard work that went into this recognition,” News Director Dan Boers said.