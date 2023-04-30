Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors FOX 17 for in-depth, impactful storytelling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) honored FOX 17 with several awards Saturday night during the Broadcast Excellence Awards ceremony.

FOX 17 received the following awards:

Community Involvement

Merit: FOX 17 Pay it Forward— Janice Allen, Jacob de la Rosa and Kayla Penokie

Commercial

Best: Weller Auto— Nate Ritter

Merit: Kids Food Basket— Jacob de la Rosa

Investigative Story

Merit: Pullman Elder Abuse— Adam Bourland, Julie Dunmire and Brian Farber

READ MORE: ‘The whole system failed my dad’: 82-year-old’s death ruled homicide after years of reported abuse

Marketing Materials & Promos

Best: Meet FOX 17— Maxwell Boughton, Jacob de la Rosa and Nate Ritter

Mini-Documentary or Series

Merit: FOX 17 Pay it Forward— Janice Allen, Josh Berry, Darren Bower and Brian Farber

Use of New Media (All Encompassing)

Merit: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya— Karie Herringa

REFERENCE: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya: A timeline of events

News Anchor

Best: Josh Berry

Courtesy Photo Josh Berry is anchor of FOX 17 at 6,10, 11 p.m. weekdays

Photojournalist

Merit: Jim Sutton

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters also awarded FOX 17 as runner-up for Station of the Year.

“This newsroom does incredible work daily and I’m proud of all the hard work that went into this recognition,” News Director Dan Boers said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube