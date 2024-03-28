Memorial garden donates burial plot to family of Ruby Garcia

BELMONT, Mich. — The body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was found Friday near Interstate US-131.

A man who was at one time in a romantic relationship with Garcia was arrested for her murder Sunday.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, is now facing charges of felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told FOX 17 that Ortiz-Vite was in the United States illegally.

While investigators pursue answers in her murder case, the Garcia family faces the reality of an unexpected loss.

In a gesture of support, Blythefield Memory Gardens has stepped forward to offer the family a free burial plot for Ruby.

Alexas Clemens, the cemetery's Family Services manager, felt compelled to act after seeing a social media post made by Ruby's sister.

"My heart is bleeding for them," Clemens shared. "They're just lost with such a big hole in their hearts, and if we're able to be some kind of light for them during this difficult time, that's really my goal here."

Clemens hopes Ruby’s story inspires others to pursue acts of kindness.

"She's gonna be remembered for who she was, not how she passed," she said Thursday. "I think that's really important."

Ruby will be buried Friday at Blythefield Memory Gardens.

You can read the latest updates available in the murder case against Brandon Ortiz-Vite HERE.

