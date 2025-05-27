KENTWOOD, Mich. — Saturday night around 10, a firework accidentally caught a home on fire in Kentwood, according to fire officials.

The home is near the intersection of 44th and Kalamazoo.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Neighbor and Kentwood Commissioner, Clarkston Morgan, caught video of the fire after banging on the front door to make sure no one was inside.

Memorial Day weekend firework burns Kentwood home

“It happened so quickly. I just ran out of the house, started banging on the door to make sure no one was hurt,” Morgan said.

The family that lives in the home has owned it for less than a year. English is not their native language. Morgan says he's helping them navigate insurance.

Morgan adds that a situation like this serves as a reminder of what can happen when it comes to fireworks.

“With fireworks going off all this summer, it can happen to any one of us,” Morgan said.

A Memorial Day tradition leaves the home severely damaged and serves as a warning.

“Think about where you’re located. Where is that firework going to come off?” Morgan said.

The family has not set up a GoFundMe. Anyone looking to help can contact Morgan here.

