Memorial Day 2021 events in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Many of the parades, ceremonies and other traditional Memorial Day events in West Michigan will be back this year. Check out our list below to find an event near you.

All events take place Monday, May 31 unless otherwise noted.

Allegan County:

Festivities hosted by American Legion Dorr Post 127 from 12-5 p.m. More details here.

from 12-5 p.m. More details here. Douglas Parade at 10 a.m. More details here.

Plainwell Parade at 11 a.m. More details here.

Saugatuck Parade at 9 a.m. More details here.

Wayland Parade at 11 a.m. More details here.

Barry County:

Middleville Lions Club Parade at 10:30 a.m. More details here.

Berrien County:

Buchanan parade at 3 p.m. More details here.

Ionia County:

Portland Parade at 10 a.m. More details here.

Kalamazoo County:

Kalamazoo Marine Corps League Ceremony at 10 a.m. More details here.

Free bowling at Revel & Roll for veterans and active duty members. More details here.

Kent County:

Cascade Township ceremony at 10 a.m. More details here.

Grand Rapids lights event from Friday through Monday. More details here.

Walker Parade at 12 p.m. More details here.

Plainfield Township virtual event at 12 p.m. on May 28. More details here.

Muskegon County:

USS LST Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details here.

Ottawa County:

Holland Ceremony at 11 a.m. More details here.

Hudsonville service at 10 a.m. More details here.

Grand Haven ceremony at 11 a.m. More details here.

Jamestown Township parade at 10 a.m. More details here.

Olive Township service at 10:30 a.m. More details here.

Zeeland ceremony at 10 a.m. More details here.

Jenison parade at 9 a.m. More details here.

Van Buren County: