Grand Rapids will celebrate Memorial Day with lights event instead of parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is partnering with the United Veterans Council of Kent County to celebrate Memorial Day with a Light Grand Rapids event throughout this upcoming weekend.

It’s in lieu of a city-sponsored Memorial Day parade. City officials encourage residents to turn on a light, put out a flag or display other decorations to celebrate, a news release said Tuesday.

“We do not want to see this important day go by without recognition,” said Evette Pittman, special events manager at the city’s Office of Special Events. “We want to show appreciation and remember the sacrifices of those who served our nation in a way that allows everyone in our community to participate in a safe way.”

Grand Rapids will light up various public places, including the Blue Bridge.

Other confirmed sites participating include McKay Tower, Varnum, Amway Tower, the Gallery Parking Lot and the Bridge Street underpass.