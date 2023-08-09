Mega Millions jackpot reaches record-high $1.58 billion

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has a record-setting $1.58 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, Mega Ball 14 with Megaplier 2X.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players bought about 1.1 million tickets between 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, which is about 382,000 tickets per hour.

If a player wins Tuesday’s drawing, it would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won.

The current record was set in 2018 when a player in South Carolina won $1.537 billion.

No one has won the Mega Millions since April, when someone bought a ticket in New York to win $20 million— making Tuesday’s drawing the 32nd drawing since the jackpot was last won.

FOX 17 was at Party World on Alpine Tuesday evening, which some people know as “the luckiest store.”

Here’s what some people told us they would do with the money if they won:

“I would buy a subdivision for my family and friends to live in,” William Hall said.

“I would like to look into trying to contribute to the education system in Grand Rapids,” Kent Bacon said.

“I’d retire to my place in the UP and take care of all my friends and family,” Don Howard said.

“Every kid gets a boat. Every kid gets a Sea-Doo. Every kid gets whatever,” Amber Jones said.

“I’d probably buy me a house on Grand Cayman Island, right on Seven Mile Beach. I’ll get the penthouse on Seven Mile Beach,” Jannette Rasch said.

“I’d have some rich kids because I really don’t need the money really all that bad,” Garold Clayton said.

