MDOT announcing road closures that may impact commutes in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Several road closures in West Michigan have been announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation's X account, that could impact commutes over the next few weeks.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP & GRAND RAPIDS The I-96 on & off ramps to Plainfield Avenue (M-44) are scheduled to close 7:00 PM Friday, July 11 until 6:00 AM Tuesday July 22.

TOTAL CLOSURE IN SCOTTVILLE on US-10 between Reinberg Avenue and Main Street from 8:00 AM Monday, July 14 until September 1.

STANDALE & GRAND VALLEY Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) between 24th Avenue and Wilson Avenue (M-11) is experiencing lane closures scheduled to start 7:00 AM Tuesday, July 15 and finish 6:00 AM Monday, June 21.

WAYLAND & DORR Weekday lane closures for bridge work on NB US-131 at 140th Avenue is resuming Monday July 14 until Friday, July 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The bridge over US-131 will remain closed through mid-September.

SHELBY & NEW ERA will see lane closures for road repairs on north and southbound US-31 at Grant Road from 8:00 AM Monday, July 14 through 4:00 PM Tuesday, July 15.

DOUGLAS & SAUGATUCK will see 130th Avenue close over I-196 for bridge work starting 9:00 AM Monday, July 14 through August 1. Detours include the Blue Star Highway, 126th Avenue and 66th Street.

