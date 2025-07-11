MDOT announcing road closures that may impact commutes in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Several road closures in West Michigan have been announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation's X account, that could impact commutes over the next few weeks.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP & GRAND RAPIDS The I-96 on & off ramps to Plainfield Avenue (M-44) are scheduled to close 7:00 PM Friday, July 11 until 6:00 AM Tuesday July 22.

RESCHEDULED- Plainfield Township:

The on and off ramps at westbound I-96 and M-44 Connector (Plainfield Ave) are scheduled to close 7pm Friday July 18 thru 6am Tues July 22. Lane closures remain on M-44 Connector between Fuller Ave & AirwaySt.

MiDrive- https://t.co/cUFzqNGvOM pic.twitter.com/z5Zs627aU9 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

TOTAL CLOSURE IN SCOTTVILLE on US-10 between Reinberg Avenue and Main Street from 8:00 AM Monday, July 14 until September 1.

TOTAL closure: Scottville, Mason County- See map below.

US-10 is scheduled to close for watermain repair between Reinberg Avenue and Main Street 8 a.m. this Monday through September 1.

MiDrive- https://t.co/VTyUZVOp2H pic.twitter.com/ZRcsey6zAc — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

STANDALE & GRAND VALLEY Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) between 24th Avenue and Wilson Avenue (M-11) is experiencing lane closures scheduled to start 7:00 AM Tuesday, July 15 and finish 6:00 AM Monday, June 21.

UPDATE...

Standale/Grand Valley-

Lane closures are scheduled for 7 a.m. this Tuesday through 7 p.m. Monday, July 21 on M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) between 24th Avenue and M-11 (Wilson Avenue).

MiDrive- https://t.co/ijGfoqRqRW pic.twitter.com/EBr1E2v4Np — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

WAYLAND & DORR Weekday lane closures for bridge work on NB US-131 at 140th Avenue is resuming Monday July 14 until Friday, July 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The bridge over US-131 will remain closed through mid-September.

UPDATE...

Wayland/Dorr-

Weekday (9am-3pm) lane closures for bridge work resume this Monday through Friday, July 18 on NB US-131 at 140th Ave. The 140th Avenue bridge over US-131 remains closed through mid-September.

MiDrive- https://t.co/Iw7DBIx893 pic.twitter.com/z2CXAOgPci — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

SHELBY & NEW ERA will see lane closures for road repairs on north and southbound US-31 at Grant Road from 8:00 AM Monday, July 14 through 4:00 PM Tuesday, July 15.

Shelby/New Era- See map below.

Lane closures for road repair are scheduled for 8 a.m. this Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 on northbound and southbound US-31 at Grant Road.

For every work zone in the state on US, M and I routes, check MiDrive- https://t.co/HCEMSEPSWq pic.twitter.com/VaMASv3n37 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

DOUGLAS & SAUGATUCK will see 130th Avenue close over I-196 for bridge work starting 9:00 AM Monday, July 14 through August 1. Detours include the Blue Star Highway, 126th Avenue and 66th Street.

Douglas/Saugatuck- See map below.

130th Avenue is scheduled to close over I-196 for bridge work 9 a.m. this Monday through August 1. Detour- Blue Star Highway, 126th Avenue and 66th Street.

MiDrive- https://t.co/j7EpTKfxSo pic.twitter.com/RUGzs4v6Do — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 11, 2025

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube