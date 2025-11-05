MDHHS: reduced SNAP benefits to be distributed Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A significant reduction in food assistance has been announced in Michigan, as SNAP recipients will receive half of their normal payment, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The announcement comes as the federal government shutdown continues, now marking the longest in U.S. history. The shutdown has directly impacted public welfare and food security programs across the country.

Only about 50% of benefit payments will go out because of the limited amount of federal funding available.

The department announced Wednesday that SNAP recipients who normally receive their benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month will receive their partial SNAP allotment Saturday, Nov. 8. All other SNAP recipients will receive partial benefits on their normally scheduled date.

MDHHS said the funding for the partial November benefits will come from SNAP contingency funds, which will cover about half of the $9.2 billion that monthly SNAP benefit costs nationally. The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service had previously directed MDHHS to hold November SNAP issuance and ongoing benefits until further notice due to the federal government shutdown.

"New SNAP applications will be processed from October and November, however, it is unclear whether applicants will receive November benefits and MDHHS awaits further guidance from the USDA," a news release reads in part.

