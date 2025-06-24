Man sentenced to prison for death of 68-year-old woman in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man will serve up to 40 years in prison for the death of a 68-year-old woman last year in Kalamazoo.

Marvin Humphrey, 53, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder. He will get 144 days credit for time served.

The victim, Minette Weaver, was found dead in the 100 block of Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo in November 2024. Her death was ruled a homicide the following month.

U.S. Marshals arrested Humphrey in January, and he was charged the next day. In May, he entered a no contest plea to the second-degree murder charge.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube