68-year-old woman's death in Kalamazoo ruled a homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 68-year-old woman’s death in Kalamazoo late last year has been ruled a homicide.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they arrived in the 1000 block of Douglas Avenue on Nov. 25, 2024, to find Minette Suzanne Weaver dead.

We’re told it wasn’t immediately clear how Weaver had died. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide on Dec. 31, 2024.

KDPS wishes to extend its sympathies to Weaver’s loved ones as the investigation into her death continues.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube