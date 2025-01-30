Suspect arrested, charged for 68-year-old woman's death in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for a woman’s death in Kalamazoo late last year.

The victim, 68-year-old Minette Suzanne Weaver, was found dead in the 1000 block of Douglas Avenue on Nov. 25, 2024, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told her death was ruled a homicide on Dec. 31, 2024.

Public safety officials say they arrested a suspect on Wednesday, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect, 53-year-old Marvin Delaney Humphrey, was charged Thursday with open murder, according to KDPS. He was placed on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

“We understand that nothing can take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we hope this arrest brings some measure of relief to Ms. Weaver’s family and the community,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds. “Our detectives have worked tirelessly to ensure justice is served, and we remain committed to seeing this case through.”

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

