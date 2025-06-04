Man charged in connection to Grand Rapids' first deadly shooting of 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has announced charges in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

26-year-old Keith Tett has been charged with open murder, multiple counts of felony firearms.

He's also being charged as a habitual offender.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23, in the 1400 block of Wealthy Street SE on the city's southeast side.

The victim, 31-year-old Montaness Lowe, was shot in the area.

He was taken to a local hospital by private transport.

He died about an hour later.

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information that helped lead to these charges,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “GRPD has exceptional detectives, but rarely can they make an arrest without people stepping up and speaking up. I hope knowing our community stood with them in seeking justice for Montaness brings his loved ones some measure of comfort and healing."

